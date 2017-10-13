The City of Charlottetown is considering building another multi-sport turf field in the city.

Engineering firm CBCL Limited was asked to review the best location in Charlottetown for an artificial turf field. The report was adopted as a guiding document by city council and became available to the public this week.

The firm recommended Simmons field along North River Road, next to Colonel Gray High School.

'Easily accessible location'

Simmons is already a well-used location for various sports in the area.

According to the report, Simmons offers advantages such as size, parking, and changing and washroom facilities — which could be used until further development is planned around the new field.

"We believe that this location provides the City with a highly visible, centrally located, easily accessible location with the flexibility of future site expansion," the report says.

Estimated cost is $2.6M

CBCL also wrote in the report that although the priority is for a single turf field there is "potential for long term expansion of the facility to include a second turf field."

The estimated cost for constructing the single turf field along North River Road would be around $2.6 million, according to the report.

To build an additional, smaller field adjacent to the first would up the total to an estimated $4.1 million.

Either cost would include:

The turf field(s).

LED sports lighting system.

Subsurface storm water and drainage.

Fencing for the area and walkways.

Scoreboards, goals, uprights and players benches.

Asphalt drop off and accessible parking area.

Minimal aluminum bleacher spectator seating.

Council said it will use the report as a guiding document for future decisions.