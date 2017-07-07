A tree planting ceremony in Charlottetown's Rochford Square took place on Friday morning.

Three trees, a red maple for Canada, a red oak for P.E.I. and a white birch representing the Island's First Nations, were available to be planted.

One was planted in Rochford Square while the other two trees were taken to Victoria Park to be planted.

The city received funding from CN through their From the Ground Up program in partnership with Tree Canada for the project.

Three trees were part of the ceremony on Friday. One is planted in Rochford Square, while the other two will be put in Victoria Park. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

Urban canopy

Beth Hoar, parkland conservationist for the City of Charlottetown, said the ceremony brings a focus to what may be an overlooked issue.

"I think events like this bring awareness to how important trees are," she said.

Beth Hoar, parkland conservationist for the City of Charlottetown, says that having trees in urban areas is important. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"A lot of people don't recognize that urban trees are as important as rural trees, so the ability for us to plant more trees in our urban canopy is very important environmentally, and aesthetically, socially, culturally, so I think these ceremonies bring awareness to that."

The From the Ground Up program provides funding for enhancing green spaces in cities and First Nations properties across the country.