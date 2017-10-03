T3 transit — operating in Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall — marked 12 years of service on Saturday with a record-setting month.

T3 notched 50,751 fares in September, its busiest month ever.

Mike Cassidy credits a dedicated team of employees for the company's success. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"We are continuing to break our daily, monthly and weekend benchmark records and hope to achieve a total of 500,000 passenger fares by the end of 2017," said T3 Transit owner Mike Cassidy in a news release.

T3 also marked its best day ever on Sept. 22, with 2,425 fares.

The company launched on Sept. 30, 2005 with just a few buses in Charlottetown, and has since grown to cover commuter routes around the greater Charlottetown area.