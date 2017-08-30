The City of Charlottetown is taking new measures to try to make it safer for students travelling to school by launching a pilot project this fall, examining the impact of rezoning and its affect on traffic in school-zones.

Recent school zoning changes mean more students will be travelling in some neighbourhoods than before.

That translates to an additional 100 to 180 more pedestrians travelling to school, the City confirmed.

"With this new rezoning, we're looking to try and figure out what the traffic patterns will be, what the pedestrian traffic flow will be," said Jason Coady, the chair of the protective and emergency services committee for the City of Charlottetown.

Data collected and reviewed

The data will be collected and reviewed by Charlottetown Police Services and public works to help evaluate the placement of sidewalks, crossing guards and traffic signage, to make sure they're in the appropriate places, explained Coady.

"We have some students who will be taking new routes to school, so we just want to make sure everyone's comfortable in their new surroundings and everybody's staying safe," he said.

Police services and public works staff will be on-site monitoring traffic and pedestrian flows, Coady explained.

As part of the pilot project, the City of Charlottetown will collect data that will help them review the placement of existing and future crosswalks. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

A new flag system

As part of the pilot project, there will also be a new flag system, where pedestrians will have the opportunity to carry highly visible flags as they cross major intersections. The flags will be orange with reflective tape and will be located on different sides of busy intersections.

"It just increases the visibility of the students," said Coady.

"It's just another safety measure that's worked well in other municipalities."

The flags will be available at the following intersections identified as high-traffic areas:

Sidmount/Highland Avenue and North River Road

Pine Drive and Poplar Avenue

Walthen Drive and Gerald Street

Lower Malpeque Road and Salisbury Avenue

Spring Street/Rochford Street and Euston Street

Brows Lane/Duncan Heights and St. Peters Road

Reminders for motorists to slow down

New electric signs will also be placed around the city in the next few days to help remind motorists to slow down in those areas.

"It's really important for our students to be feeling safe [and for] motorists to be aware that students are back on the road going to school," said Coady.

The City is also asking for feedback from the public to let them know what's working and what's not.