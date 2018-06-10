Natal Day parade to disrupt Charlottetown traffic

Charlottetown's annual Natal Day civic parade will affect traffic in the city on Sunday morning.

Kent Street will be closed between Queen and Pownal streets from 9:15 a.m., when the parade line-up begins, until 10 a.m. when it starts.

Depending on the number of participants, Kent Street may also be closed temporarily between Pownal and Rochford.

There will be rolling road closures as the parade proceeds along its route.

It begins, rain or shine, at Fire Station 1 at 89 Kent St., then heads to Queen Street, Dorchester Street and Great George Street before ending at St. Dunstan's Basilica at about 10:20 a.m.

The Victoria Park roadway leading to the tennis courts will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of Fun in the Park. Drivers may experience delays proceeding through the park.

