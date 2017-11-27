Charlottetown's city council will soon have a report from a task force about whether or not the city should go ahead with a new multi-use sports facility.

The city is dealing with aging facilities and a shortage of ice time right now. A report on what to do to solve the problems is in its final stages.

The task force has been looking into the idea of a multi-use sports centre since last year.

Up to $1.8 million in rink subsidies

The city is spending between $1.5 to $1.8 million each year to subsidize four rinks: the Cody Banks arena, the Simmons arena, the East Link Centre and the CARI complex.

'Every fall we have to send a structural engineer in to see if that building is safe to put people in for the winter season,' said Mayor Clifford Lee of the Simmons arena. (CBC)

Mayor Clifford Lee said he's not sure if that's sustainable and that the city needs to look at the bigger picture when it comes to recreational facilities, citing the Simmons arena as being in particularly bad shape.

"The Simmons arena, every fall we have to send a structural engineer in to see if that building is safe to put people in for the winter season because the foundation continues to wash out from a leak in the pool that's attached to it, and that's causing the building to shift," he said.

He added that he thinks one multi-use facility makes sense but he will wait to hear what the task force recommends.

'Reality needs to kick in here'

Right now various groups from hockey to ringette are struggling to get enough ice time for practices and games.

The mayor of Charlottetown says he thinks one multi-use facility makes sense, though ultimately, he will wait to hear what the task force recommends. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Other sporting groups such as curling and gymnastics are also looking for better locations, Lee explained.

He added that for a small city like Charlottetown, one big sports centre could save money, compared to having several rinks spread out over different locations.

"If you've got four ice pads in one building it would seem to me your operational costs would be a lot lower than having four different buildings throughout the city of Charlottetown," Lee said.

"The other side of it is I think reality needs to kick in here for council, and that is that the city of Charlottetown is not that big a community that we need to spread our ice surfaces around the city of Charlottetown."

While the mayor thinks one multi-use facility makes sense, he said that ultimately he will wait to hear what the task force recommends.

Report expected in a few weeks

A strong business plan will be necessary with any plan, the mayor said.

The City of Charlottetown is currently dealing with aging facilities and a shortage of ice time. (Hockey PEI)

"I think it's important that we all know what the operational expenses are if and when any complex is ever built."

He added that any new multi-use facility would require funding from all levels of government and probably community fundraising.

Extra funding will likely be available through the 2023 Canada games, which P.E.I. is hosting.

The task force is expected to submit its report to council in a few weeks.