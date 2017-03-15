The City of Charlottetown has adopted a new sustainability plan, and it is promising regular updates on how it's going.

The plan covers five years, and looks at how the city operates from a number of different perspectives, including water and energy use, the arts, culture and heritages, and the health of Charlottetown's citizens.

"Sustainable cities aim to balance the interests of the economy and the environment without sacrificing the things that make them unique and vibrant like culture and society," Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee said in a news release.

The plan lays out some specific goals.

Re-examine the existing water and sewer rates model to find new ways to encourage water conservation.

Identify and fix gaps in cycling routes and improve signage.

Support business skills development and training for artists, emerging entrepreneurs and newcomers.

Develop a dog park or other improvements for dog owners in the city.

The city promises annual reports on the strategy, and a major review and update every five years.