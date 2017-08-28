Paving and water main work in P.E.I.'s two cities will have an impact on traffic Monday.

Towers Road, near Charlottetown Mall, will be closed as paving work continues. The city will be milling the shoulders.

The City of Summerside is warning of possible detours and road closures on two routes.

The water main on South Drive is being replaced between Bayview and Water.

Sidewalk maintenance is also continuing on Harvard Street between Russel and King.