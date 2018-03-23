Skip to Main Content
Options considered for multi-use trail over Hillsborough Bridge

A request for proposal has gone out looking for design plans that would see a pedestian and cyclist lane created along the Hillsborough Bridge.

Planning continues on a combined pedestrian and cyclist lane for the Hillsborough Bridge

A final design for the active transportation lane over Hillsborough Bridge is not expected to be presented to public until 2019. (CBC)

The government of P.E.I. is looking for ideas on a multi-use trail for the Hillsborough Bridge that connects Charlottetown and Stratford.

A tender went out this week looking for early designs of a lane that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

"We are just looking at options of how they would proceed with doing a design," said chief engineer Steve Yeo. "We are asking them to look at developing a trail, an active transportation trail, between the city of Charlottetown and the town of Stratford."

A committee that includes members from Cycling P.E.I. and Rails to Trails will pick the winning consultant in May.

Then the consultant would be given some time to come up with more specific design options to be put back to the committee.

"We will have to study them and look at the costing, what has to be done to the Hillsborough Bridge, what has to be done to the causeway section, looking at the best way for pedestrian and cycling traffic then to join up with Stratford or with Charlottetown," Yeo said.

Construction work on a multi-use trail should start by 2023.

With files from Laura Chapin

