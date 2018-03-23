Options considered for multi-use trail over Hillsborough Bridge

The government of P.E.I. is looking for ideas on a multi-use trail for the Hillsborough Bridge that connects Charlottetown and Stratford.

A tender went out this week looking for early designs of a lane that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

"We are just looking at options of how they would proceed with doing a design," said chief engineer Steve Yeo. "We are asking them to look at developing a trail, an active transportation trail, between the city of Charlottetown and the town of Stratford."

A committee that includes members from Cycling P.E.I. and Rails to Trails will pick the winning consultant in May.

Then the consultant would be given some time to come up with more specific design options to be put back to the committee.

"We will have to study them and look at the costing, what has to be done to the Hillsborough Bridge, what has to be done to the causeway section, looking at the best way for pedestrian and cycling traffic then to join up with Stratford or with Charlottetown," Yeo said.

Construction work on a multi-use trail should start by 2023.

