A woman is facing charges after a man was stabbed in the face Friday night, say Charlottetown police.
The attack occurred at an address on Fitzroy Street, police said.
A release from the department says the man was stabbed with a knife. His injuries were not life threatening.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
She will appear in provincial court to face the charge.
