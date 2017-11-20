A woman is facing charges after a man was stabbed in the face Friday night, say Charlottetown police.

The attack occurred at an address on Fitzroy Street, police said.

A release from the department says the man was stabbed with a knife. His injuries were not life threatening.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

She will appear in provincial court to face the charge.

With files from Mitch Cormier