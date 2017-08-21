A man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested Sunday afternoon after a man was stabbed on Kensington Road in Charlottetown.

Police were called to the scene, near Exhibition Drive, at 4:16 p.m.

They found a man had been stabbed several times. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man, who faces a charge of aggravated assault, and a 27-year-old woman, who faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

Both were jailed at the Provincial Correctional Centre.

Knife held to throat

In a separate incident, police were called to the Old Home Week exhibition grounds Friday at 10:16 p.m. regarding a fight.

Police found that a man had held a knife to the throat of another man. Police arrested a 34-year-old Montague, P.E.I., man for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The victim was not injured. The accused was jailed at the Provincial Correctional Centre.

All three people are waiting for a date to appear in provincial court.