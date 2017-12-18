Discover Charlottetown is trying something unique to attract more winter season tourists to the Island — providing snowshoes for patrons of the city's hotels, inns and bed and breakfast accommodations to use free of charge.

The organization promotes Charlottetown as a four-season destination, staging events such as the Victorian Christmas Market and Farm Day in the City.

"We're always looking at ways we can encourage people to come here in the shoulder season," said executive director Heidi Zinn. "In Charlottetown, businesses are open, for the most part, for 12 months a year."

Discover Charlottetown has cost-shared the purchase of 60 pairs of snowshoes with 11 accommodations in the capital which will post decals on their doors promoting "complimentary snowshoes here." It's also putting together a booklet that highlights some of the best trails on P.E.I.

The program cost less than $10,000 and Zinn said if it is successful they will look at expanding it next year.

They hope it will encourage tourists to stay a day longer on a business trip or come from a neighbouring province for a short getaway.

"I think it creates a nice little getaway package for our Maritime market," Zinn said.