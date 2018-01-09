The City of Charlottetown has given its snow-clearing crews an extra two hours to do their work.

A bylaw to start the overnight parking ban at 11 p.m. instead of 1 a.m. passed third reading on Monday night. The change is effective immediately.

The amendment passed despite some concern from downtown businesses.

The parking ban season runs from Nov. 15 to April 15 and is implemented by alerts from the city when necessary.

Street parking will now banned from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow crews to clear snow following storms.