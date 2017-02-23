The City of Charlottetown is looking ahead to rain forecast for the weekend, and clearing snow from around drains so that rain will have somewhere to go.

The city says it has wrapped up the biggest part of the cleanup after four winter storms in eight days earlier this month.

A post on the city's Facebook page says that since hauling snow from the downtown is finished, street drains will now become a focus. Crews will also be cutting back snow banks to make it easier to see traffic at intersections.

With the snow hauling done overnight parking restrictions have been lifted.