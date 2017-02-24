For an hour on Friday, Rochford Square in Charlottetown became an open air yoga studio.

On yoga mats sunk into the snow, about 20 people participated in what organizers called "snoga."

Participant Kinley Dowling said she wasn't quite sure what to expect, but she ended up having a great time.

"It was definitely different," said Dowling.

Kinley Dowling (right) said she wasn't sure what to expect when she showed up for 'snoga.' (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Dowling has taken other yoga classes before, but said the snow and outdoors made this class more enjoyable than most.

"It was such a beautiful day, and it was just a magical experience to do yoga outside."

Embracing winter

The event was put on by the City of Charlottetown, as part of its WinterLove campaign, which encourages people to embrace winter.

Yoga instructor Cynthia Dennis said she jumped at the chance to teach the class.

"There's lots of research about the benefits of the cold actually," said Dennis. "It can kind of help increase our breathing, and help with our immunity. So the cold can be a really good teacher."

About 20 people took part in an outdoor yoga class in Charlottetown. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Typical class

Dennis said despite the unusual setting, she taught the class as she would any other yoga class. She said the snow didn't impede the process.

"It's not ideal to have big lumps of snow as you sit down, but hey, it worked out," she said.

Apart from the snow, the class was just like any other yoga class. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Dowling said she was surprised that even though she was outside, she was still sweating after the 45 minute class.

After the class, Dennis said several people told her they'd love to do a similar class again.

"Lots of people left with a big smile on their face, so I'm very happy," said Dennis.