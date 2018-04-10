Smart Cities could support youth mental health, Charlottetown proposes

Skip to Main Content
The City of Charlottetown is competing for a big prize in order to support the mental health of its youth.

Smart Cities Challenge has a $10M prize

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Technology could be used to connect people to programming or set up virtual support groups, says Ramona Doyle. (Shutterstock)

The city is submitting an entry into the Smart Cities Challenge, a competition that encourages communities to improve lives through technology. The first step is for the city to identify a problem they would like to tackle.

Ramona Doyle, Charlottetown's sustainability officer, said technology could help with youth mental health in a variety of ways.

The city is still narrowing down how it might approach the challenge, says Ramona Doyle. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"You could use technology in a way to connect people better to programming," said Doyle.

"It could be a way to use virtual support groups for youth, it could be data collection."

The prize is $10 million.

If Charlottetown is chosen as a finalist, it will receive $250,000 to further develop the proposal.

