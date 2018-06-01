City of Charlottetown's bill and ticket payment page down

The City of Charlottetown is alerting residents to some technical problems on its website. Anyone trying to pay their utility bills or a parking ticket through the city's site is being asked to pay another way.

Officials with the municipality say the problem is rooted in city servers, and stems from a change made by a third party company.

"We have our IT team looking into it," said Alicia Packwood, communications assistant with the City of Charlottetown. "We may need to upgrade our software and hardware to fix the problem."

The problem was brought to the city's attention yesterday after numerous complaints from people trying to pay bills.

No personal information compromised

Packwood confirms that no personal information has been compromised as a result of the technical problem. And says it's unclear at this time how long the payment page will be down.

"We're not really able to commit to a timeline at this time, but our IT team is working on it and we are hopeful they'll be able to fix it as soon as possible," she said.

Residents will be notified as soon as the system is up and running again.

In the meantime, bills and parking tickets can be paid in person, over the phone, online through your financial institution's online banking, or through a cheque mailed directly to City Hall, and for parking tickets to Charlottetown Police.

