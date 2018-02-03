Charlottetown singer Rachel Beck's debut solo single has made the CBC Radio 2 Top 20 list.

Beck is known as one half of the duo The Beck Sisters along with her sister Amy. Together they became 2013 CBC Searchlight competition finalists and released two albums.

But now she's striking out on her own with a single released this week and an album coming out in March.

Her single Reckless Heart debuted at number 13 on the CBC Top 20 list. It's the highest debut of the week and it also garnered the most online votes in the weekly Top 20 poll.

"This opportunity means it's played in regular rotation across the country," she said, "which just means it gets huge exposure to lots of people who love and appreciate music."

"Getting my music to those people's ears is just huge and then when I go on tour in a different province, there are hopefully some more people there who have heard of me or my music."

Her self-titled solo album comes out on March 2.