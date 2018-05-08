Charlottetown siblings face multiple charges of immigration fraud

Two Charlottetown siblings have been charged with helping foreign nationals obtain permanent residency status by providing false information on their immigration papers.

Ping Zhong, 60, is charged with three counts of aiding and abetting misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Her 58-year-old brother, Yi Zhong, faces five counts of the same charge.

Colin Murchison, a criminal investigations manager for the Canadian Border Services Agency, told CBC News that the siblings allegedly counselled seven applicants to provide false information on their immigration papers by using "addresses in Prince Edward Island where the applicants did not intend to and did not permanently reside."

Charges were laid in provincial court in P.E.I. and an arraignment date is set for June 11, Murchison said.

