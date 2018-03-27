Skip to Main Content
Complaint of shots fired leads Charlottetown police to smashed bottles

Charlottetown police believe someone was shooting bottles with a rifle in an area at the end of Norwood Road Monday evening.

Shooting bottles considered careless use of a firearm and is illegal

Charlottetown police believe someone was shooting bottles with a rifle on Monday evening. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Charlottetown police believe someone was shooting bottles with a rifle in an area at the end of Norwood Road Monday evening.

A complaint call came in from a local resident about hearing shots being fired around 7 p.m.

Officers investigated and found shattered bottles and spent rifle casings. Police said shooting bottles is considered careless use of a firearm, an illegal activity.

Officers, however, weren't able to track down the person or people responsible.

With files from Laura Chapin

