Complaint of shots fired leads Charlottetown police to smashed bottles

Charlottetown police believe someone was shooting bottles with a rifle in an area at the end of Norwood Road Monday evening.

A complaint call came in from a local resident about hearing shots being fired around 7 p.m.

Officers investigated and found shattered bottles and spent rifle casings. Police said shooting bottles is considered careless use of a firearm, an illegal activity.

Officers, however, weren't able to track down the person or people responsible.

