Complaint of shots fired leads Charlottetown police to smashed bottles
Charlottetown police believe someone was shooting bottles with a rifle in an area at the end of Norwood Road Monday evening.
Shooting bottles considered careless use of a firearm and is illegal
A complaint call came in from a local resident about hearing shots being fired around 7 p.m.
Officers investigated and found shattered bottles and spent rifle casings. Police said shooting bottles is considered careless use of a firearm, an illegal activity.
Officers, however, weren't able to track down the person or people responsible.
With files from Laura Chapin