The Charlottetown Film Festival has arranged an exchange of films with the Shetland Islands in the U.K.

Shetland Arts will show a 90-minute collection of short films by Island directors at its festival on Aug. 27. The screening will include A Brief History of Charlottetown by JoDee Samuelson, Lennox Island by Jenna MacMillan and Islands by Millefiore Clarkes.

Harmony Wagner will also have a film at the Shetland Arts screening. (Submitted by Harmony Wagner/Periscope Pictures)

"It has been a big dream of mine to show the world our unforgettable Island through the lenses of our talented filmmakers," said Charlottetown Film Festival executive director Harmony Wagner.

"This is a terrific first step."

Films from the Shetland Islands will show at Charlottetown's City Cinema Oct. 1.