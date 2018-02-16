The City of Charlottetown is doing some sewer work on Belvedere Avenue Friday that will reduce traffic on part of the street to one lane.

The work is being done between Mount Edward Road and Maple Avenue, and flaggers will be in place to direct alternating traffic through the single open lane throughout the day.

The will also be some work on Mount Edward Road, between Palmers Lane and Belvedere Avenue.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.