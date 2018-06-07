Charlottetown continues water restrictions despite new well field

The seasonal water restrictions for residents of Charlottetown are now in place and will continue until Sept. 30.

The water restrictions allow for outdoor watering only in the mornings between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and evenings between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. The hosing off of driveways and other hard surfaces is prohibited under the seasonal restrictions.

The annual restrictions remain in place even though the city's water supply increased by about 25 per cent when the Miltonvale Park well field became operational in April.

The well field helps to reduce the strain on the Winter River watershed, but the city says seasonal water restrictions are still enforced during the drier summer months as part of its conservation efforts.

The city's Water and Sewer Department is urging customers to use water wisely, both indoors and outdoors, in order to preserve and protect water supplies. If conditions remain dry and the water extraction rates are high, the utility said it will implement water shortage restrictions that are more stringent.

More P.E.I. news