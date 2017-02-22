Students at Charlottetown Rural High School are putting together an evening of diverse experiences as a fundraiser for the student council this week.

"The students are going to be front and centre that evening," said principal Dylan Mullally.

"People can come in and eat and explore and experience Charlottetown Rural."

Culinary students from the school will head down to the Culinary Institute of Canada Thursday, and work with chef Andrew Nicholson and his team to create the food for the evening, which will be served at six different stations.

Visitors will also be able to experience a broad range of life at the high school, with multicultural and art exhibitions, and a science lab experience. The band will play, and the Island Storm will be in the gym.

The evening runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.