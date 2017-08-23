Islanders should expect partial road closures and delays in Charlottetown and Rollo Bay Wednesday.

In Charlottetown, sections of Victory Avenue, between Euston Street and Longworth Avenue, may be closed periodically throughout the day.

The closure is for sidewalk work. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Sidewalks within the construction zone will be closed too.

Expect some minor delays around Rollo Bay as work begins to construct left-turn lanes and to resurface the roadway at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 330.

Two-way, one-lane traffic will be maintained during construction hours.

Construction is expected to continue for two to three weeks.