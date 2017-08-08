Several major thoroughfares in Charlottetown will be restricted by street work on Tuesday.

A section University Avenue, between Belvedere and Kirkwood Drive will be down to single lane in each direction to allow for sewer work.

Work on Capital Drive near the intersection of North River Road will continue. There will be one lane for westbound traffic as you approach that intersection until the end of the week.

Longworth Avenue between Euston and Belmont Streets will be down to one lane of alternating traffic to allow for some paving work over the next two days.