There will be a lot of colour in the streets of Charlottetown on Saturday — and quite a few road closures too.

The city has announced the following road closures for Sat., July 29, during the Colour Run and P.E.I. Pride Parade.

Colour Run

The Colour Run starts at 9 a.m. at the Charlottetown Event Grounds located at 360 Grafton Street, though Water Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. between Grafton Street and Haviland Street.

There will also be no parking permitted on the following streets from 11 p.m. on Friday until 11 a.m. on Saturday:

Kent Street from Terry Fox Drive to West Street;

Richmond Street from West Street to Rochford/Haviland Street;

Rochford/Haviland Street from Richmond Street to Water Street;

Water Street from Haviland Street to the Event Grounds.

Pride Parade

The P.E.I. Pride Parade begins in the afternoon, taking place between 1 and 1:30 p.m.

There will be a rolling road closure along the parade route with police escorts at the front and back of the parade.

(Pride PEI/Facebook)

The parade starts behind the government buildings near Terry Fox Drive and continues down Euston Street, turning right on to Great George Street, then on to Grafton Street, ending in Rochford Square.

After the parade, Pride PEI will feature the annual pride in the park celebration, an all-ages party at Rochford Square from 2 to 4 p.m.