With the real estate market in the Charlottetown area heating up, some realtors are going door-to-door to find houses to sell.

A combination of population growth fed by immigration and a shortage of labour to build new houses has led to more buyers than sellers in P.E.I.'s capital city.

That has led many realtors to hit the streets in Charlottetown's more popular neighbourhoods, knocking on doors to see if people are interested in selling their house.

"It's getting to be more and more popular this year, just because we don't have the inventory," said Jim Craig, a realtor with Remax.

"We've got buyers looking for homes and they'll say, 'Jim, I want to be in Brighton,' and so you go canvas the Brighton area. Or you'll take a drive around and he'll say, 'Jim, I like that house, this house and that house. Can you see if you can get me in?' So I've actually knocked in doors to see if they want to sell their home."

Realtors are also dropping off letters letting owners know there is interest in buying their home.

Craig said he's seen an increase in the number of multiple offers on Island properties.

In addition to Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall are also hot markets, said Craig.