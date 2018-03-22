The City of Charlottetown is launching another rain barrel sale in an effort to encourage residents to conserve water.

Residents and business owners can purchase the rain barrels for $65 from March 22 until May 25, while supplies last. The rain barrels sold out last year, the city said.

Water used from rain barrels is not subject to the seasonal water restrictions that will come into effect on June 1.

"Rain barrels are a great way to use nature as part of our water conservation efforts as we face the water challenges of the 21st century," said Deputy Mayor Mike Duffy, chair of the Water and Sewer Utility committee, in a news release.

Can hold 208 litres

Rain barrels are designed to collect rainwater from existing downspouts. Multiple barrels can be added together to increase storage capacity, especially for residents and businesses who consume larger amounts of water for outdoor needs. The city's rain barrels can hold 208 litres of water.

All residents and business owners in Charlottetown are eligible to purchase up to three rain barrels.

To purchase a rain barrel, visit the water and sewer utility department at city hall.

