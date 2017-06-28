Charlottetown's two outdoor pools will open for the summer season on Thursday.

The weather looks favourable for opening day with a high of 24 C, though there is a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Both pools will be open seven days a week.

The Victoria Park pool and splash pad will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and admission is free.

The Simmons pool will be open from 1 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. with a daily admission charge of $2.

Children under seven years of age must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

The pools will have shorter hours on Canada Day: Victoria Park pool will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Simmons Pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.