Charlottetown's two outdoor pools will open for the summer season on Thursday.
The weather looks favourable for opening day with a high of 24 C, though there is a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Both pools will be open seven days a week.
The Victoria Park pool and splash pad will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and admission is free.
The Simmons pool will be open from 1 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. with a daily admission charge of $2.
Children under seven years of age must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
The pools will have shorter hours on Canada Day: Victoria Park pool will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Simmons Pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.
