The Victoria Park pool and Simmons pool are closing for the season.
The Simmons pool will be shutting down at the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 1.
Victoria Park pool is wrapping up operations for the winter on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7:45 p.m.
The Victoria Park splash pad will remain open as long as weather permits.
