The City of Charlottetown is hosting an event to encourage young people to get involved in politics.

The event, titled Youth in Politics, is co-hosted by the city's youth retention board and organizers say it will provide information on how to understand municipal politics

Zac Murphy, an organizer and member of the board, says he hopes events like this encourage voters to turn out to the polls or even run themselves.

"Anytime that young people are getting involved in the politics process, whether that means running for mayor or council, I think that's excellent," he said.​

"Even just becoming a more informed citizen, I think all those things have a big impact in terms of the overall health of the political process on P.E.I.," he said.

Bar1911 is housing the event at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Mayor Clifford Lee, city staff and officials from Elections PEI will hold a Q&A to wrap up the event.