A 38-year-old man was sentenced on Monday in Charlottetown Provincial Court to 404 days in jail for ramming his truck into two police cruisers in September and other offences.

Kenneth James Pound of Charlottetown was credited 139 days in custody, meaning he has 265 days left to serve on the sentence.

According to facts previously read in court, on Sept. 20, 2016, two Charlottetown police cruisers stopped Pound in his truck at the Brackley Point Road and Charlottetown Bypass intersection. Pound rammed into the vehicles that were blocking him in the front and back.

Kenneth James Pound was ordered to pay $6,000 in damages after ramming two Charlottetown police cruisers. (Charlottetown Police Services)

$6,000 in damages

On Nov. 28, Pound pleaded guilty to failing a breathalyzer test, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, mischief for damaging the police vehicles, assault with weapon (his truck) and breach of probation. ​

Besides the jail term, Pound was also ordered to pay $6,000 for damages to the two police vehicles.