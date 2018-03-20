There were long lineups in front of pubs around Charlottetown on St. Patrick's Day as revellers celebrated everything Irish, but Islanders were relatively well-behaved.

Charlottetown Deputy Police Chief Gary McGuigan said police received 24 calls on Saturday, including two disturbances and two loud parties. No charges were laid in any of those instances.

One man was charged with impaired driving Saturday evening. The 61-year-old male blew twice the legal limit and is scheduled to appear in court later.

And five people were jailed and charged for public intoxication.

"The clubs were busy but it was a typical Saturday night," McGuigan said.

