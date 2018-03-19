New tech to help Charlottetown police digitally map crime scenes, accidents

Charlottetown police are getting a new tool to help recreate crime scenes and accidents.

The new capturing system uses lasers and a precise camera that, when deployed, will quickly map out a 3D, 360-degree space around the camera up to 70 metres away, according to Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell.

This technology, he says, will speed up accident reconstruction and give better images for investigation and use in court.​

"It's state-of-the-art technology that really brings our ability to capture and recreate crime scenes and accident scenes to a whole other level," he said.

The cost of the system and officer training runs about $105,000, which is earmarked in the city's capital budget.

More P.E.I. News