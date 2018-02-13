Charlottetown Police now say their internal investigation involves accusations of misconduct of two officers, not just the one they first identified Saturday.

Police had been looking into allegations an officer had consensual sex with a woman while on duty on multiple occasions.

The complaint against the second officer, brought forward by the same person, happened years ago, a police spokesperson told CBC News Tuesday, making it difficult to corroborate.

"I think the two instances have to be separated and look at the facts and the circumstances in each individual case," said Brad MacConnell, Charlottetown's deputy chief. He didn't give any details about the complaint against the second officer.

The two officers are part of the same investigation but involve separate incidents, says Charlottetown Deputy Police Chief Brad McConnell. (Laura Meader/CBC)

One officer is on paid leave while the other is still working, McConnell said.

Police plan to finish the investigation and decide by Friday if discipline is warranted for either officer. They'll look at similar cases in other jurisdictions, McConnell said.

Internal investigation

Charlottetown police have been doing their own, internal investigation over the last couple of weeks. McConnell said there's no need to involve outside investigators like Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), and no way to involve P.E.I.'s Police Commissioner without a formal complaint — which hasn't happened.

"We felt that given the circumstances we're faced with that we had the capacity and the ability in-house to deal with it and maintain transparency," McConnell said. "Appropriate measures will be taken at the end of the day."

Families and other people are affected, so they're trying to balance their need for privacy while investigating, McConnell said.

"There's no question the police are held to a higher standard," he said.