Charlottetown police are investigating an officer after allegations that he had consensual sex with a woman while he was on duty.

The Charlottetown Police Service was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 25, according to Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell. It is alleged the consensual sexual encounters with the on-duty officer took place on multiple occasions over an unspecified period of time, MacConnell said.

"We are investigating what we consider discreditable conduct of one of our officers while on duty," MacConnell said.

A formal complaint wasn't filed using the normal complaint procedure under the Police Act, but upon hearing of the allegations, MacConnell said, the force was obligated to deal with them and launched an internal investigation.

He added that the process and standard is the same as a review by the Office of the Police Commissioner.

"It's typical of any sort of investigation. There will be interviews, there will be statements taken and information that's gathered will be tried to be corroborated through other sources," he said. "And at the end we have to look at all the facts and see what the outcomes are."

Completed this week

MacConnell wouldn't comment on the specifics of the investigation while it was ongoing, adding the police were mindful that there were families involved in the matter.

He expects the investigation to be completed in the coming week and said they will release further information at that time. In terms of potential discipline for the officer involved, if warranted, he said they would look at other incidents across the country and administer discipline according to established precedent.