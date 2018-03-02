​Charlottetown police are investigating after a woman fell victim to a CRA scam.

Police said fraudsters gave the woman a bitcoin account number and told her to deposit money.

The scammer used the now common tactic of threatening the woman with arrest if she didn't pay the sum, police said.

After depositing the money, the woman realized it was likely a scam and contacted the police.

Police wouldn't give specifics but said the woman lost a substantial amount of money.

This is the first time Charlottetown police have seen bitcoin used in the scam.

The investigation began earlier this week and is ongoing.