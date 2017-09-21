Charlottetown Police spotted a motorcycle without a proper license plate on Euston Street Wednesday just before 10 a.m.
Police attempted to stop the driver, but said in a release the man fled the area speeding through several stop signs.
An unmarked vehicle followed the motorcyclist to a service station in Belfast, P.E.I., and arrested the driver for operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police.
He will appear in provincial court at a later date.
