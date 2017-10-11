Charlottetown's cosmetic pesticide ban, which came into effect in January, is going back to committee following a challenge from a city councillor.

Coun. Bob Doiron wants a $50 fee associated with the bylaw eliminated.

The inspection fee is a tax grab, says Coun. Bob Doiron. (CBC)

The fee pays for a city technician to inspect any lawn that a lawn care company says needs pesticides to get rid of an infestation. Under the bylaw, the city needs to confirm an infestation before spraying.

Doiron said the companies are professionals, and the city inspection is unnecessary. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Doiron proposed an amendment that would drop the city inspection.

Council voted to send the amendment to environment and sustainability committee for review.