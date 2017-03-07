A new festival in Charlottetown is reaching out to Islanders who don't regularly go to the theatre.

The Pay-What-You-Can Theatre Festival launches Thursday at the Guild and will run over the next two weekends.

Because there is no set ticket price, the organizers hope to reach a new audience.

"The idea is to bring theatre to people who may not always have the opportunity, to make it accessible to everyone," said Catherine O'Brien, one of the actors in the festival.

"Maybe entice some people that don't always get out to theatre, to come and check it out because there's not a big risk."

The festival includes three plays.

Grace and Glorie, a poignant comedy about love, loss, and the search for meaning in all of our lives.

It's All About the Timing, six short plays on a variety of subjects, from Trotsky to monkeys typing into infinity.

In the Morning, a play for young audiences, aged three months to four years.

The organizers hope to make the festival an annual event.