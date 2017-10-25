Doug Currie just resigned his seat last week, and no byelection has been called, but the P.E.I. Liberal Party has already set the date for a nomination meeting for a candidate in his district.

Currie, who was the MLA for District 11 Charlottetown-Parkdale, resigned on Thursday. A nomination meeting for a Liberal candidate in the district has been called for Monday.

The meeting will be held at Birchwood School.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan has six months to call a byelection.