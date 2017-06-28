A visitor to Charlottetown, doing research in the downtown recently, says the city needs to do something about the panhandlers.

Honor Nevin of Nova Scotia has been visiting P.E.I. since she was young, and said the situation is getting out of hand.

'He followed me across the intersection.' - Honor Nevin

"Every other intersection I was accosted, almost," said Nevin.

"They are aggressive."

She described one incident she found especially disturbing.

"I heard a voice behind me say, 'Small change, lady?' And I just muttered no. I didn't turn around. I didn't see the face," she said.

"Then I heard the voice behind me. He followed me across the intersection. 'Lady? Any change? Spare change, lady?' And I just gave up and walked into the pharmacy. I was so frustrated, because every intersection had someone with a sign."

Targeting tourists, Nevin says

Nevin went into city hall to complain, and has since sent a letter to the city as well.

The city made changes to its soliciting bylaw last year, but Nevin said it doesn't seem to be helping.

"I've never seen such blatant aggressiveness," she said.

The city has set up caring meters where people can make donations to local charities. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I'm from Toronto in the winter, so I've seen panhandling downtown, but in a small city like Charlottetown it stands out more, because they're sitting in front of the major sights where they know the tourists will be."

She believes the panhandlers are specifically targeting tourists, and the city's reputation will suffer if something isn't done.

Number of homeless difficult to estimate

Estimates of the number of homeless in Charlottetown and Summerside in the last couple of years have varied from 80 to 200.

The city has set up caring metres where people can donate to local charities instead of giving directly to panhandlers. Downtown Charlottetown Inc. also has a street outreach coordinator.

People living in Charlottetown who spoke to CBC News have mixed reactions to the panhandler situation. Melanie Zimmerman recently moved to the Island from Edmonton.

Melanie Zimmerman says Charlottetown does have a surprising number of panhandlers. (CBC)

"For the size of this town I guess it does feel a little bit extreme. What I mean is pretty much every corner within a four-block radius, there are one or two people," said Zimmerman.

"It happens everywhere so what are you going to do about it?"

Nancy Murphy said she can relate to them.

"I've learned some wonderful things about generosity and charity from some of the street people I've met," said Murphy.

The City of Charlottetown and Charlottetown Police have not responded to a request for comment.