More than 200 P.E.I. eye surgeries cancelled as ophthalmologist takes leave

More than 200 eye surgeries have been cancelled on Prince Edward Island as a result of Charlottetown ophthalmologist Dr. Suleiman Sefau taking leave for several months, Health PEI has confirmed.

We are in the process of recruiting a locum ophthalmologist - Dr. André Celliers , the Interim Executive Director of Medical Affairs, Health PEI

​More than 200 of Sefau's patients had been pre-scheduled for eye surgery over the next six months, but they have now been advised that those surgeries have been cancelled. The cases are being reviewed by another ophthalmologist with the most urgent cases being booked for surgery.

"We are in the process of recruiting a locum (substitute) ophthalmologist to provide coverage during this time," said Dr. André Celliers, Interim Executive Director of Medical Affairs with Health PEI. "Additionally, we have secured support from a community-based ophthalmologist who will also be supporting patients during this time."

The community-based ophthalmologist will be addressing some non-surgical consults referred to Sefau's office. Once recruited, the substitute ophthalmologist will be performing eye surgeries.

No timeline yet on substitute

In terms of post-operative follow-up care, Island eye doctors are working together as a collective to see any of Sefau's patients who already had a scheduled appointment, according to Health PEI.

There is still no timeline on when the substitute will be able to take over, but the province said a recruitment process is underway and it's hopeful a replacement will soon be found.

The province does currently have a full complement of seven ophthalmologists, including Dr. Sefau. Three of them perform surgeries while the others offer non-surgical care. The province says the substitute will allow P.E.I. to maintain the same number of ophthalmologists performing eye surgeries.

Wait times have gone up

Data from 2017 suggests wait times for cataract surgeries are growing.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 90 per cent of patients received their cataract surgery within 169 days in 2017. That's up from 2016 when 90 per cent of patients received their cataract surgery within 121 days.

A representative from Health PEI did explain that 17 to 20 per cent of Islanders defer their surgeries to a time that's more convenient for them.

As wait times increased in 2017, a smaller percentage of patients were receiving care within the national benchmark (112 days). Fifty-nine per cent of patients were seen within the benchmark in 2017, compared with 87 per cent of patients in 2016.

Celliers explained that the number of cataract surgeries being performed on P.E.I. is increasing.

"Last year there were more than 1,800 cataract surgeries performed — an increase from 1,700 during the previous year," he explained.

"Cataract surgery is a priority surgical procedure in Canada, and Prince Edward Island remains committed to ensuring Islanders have access to this service in our province."

