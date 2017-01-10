Charlottetown council gave police the power Monday night to crack down more quickly on faulty alarm systems in people's homes.

The amended bylaw, unchanged since it was created 20 years ago, updates a number of issues regarding alarm systems.

Most significantly, the number of false alarms allowed has been reduced. Previously, fines could be issued for the third false alarm in a six-month period. Now residents can be hit for a second alarm in a three-month period.

Fines are unchanged, ranging for $100 to $500.

The amendments also include language for new types of alarms, such as holdup alarms.