The City of Charlottetown will once again welcome people of all ages to the city's annual Newcomers Welcome Reception at City Hall taking place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.

It doesn't matter if you've been in Charlottetown for 10 weeks or 10 years, according to the city's project co-ordinator Charlotte Nicholson.

"We just want to make everyone feel welcome, and let newcomers know that this is their city hall, this is their mayor, this is their council members," she said.

There will be a welcome reception, tours of city hall and a meet and greet with city councillors and Mayor Clifford Lee.

About 400 people attended last years reception, according to Nicholson, and the city is expecting similar numbers again this time around.