Contract awarded to build new seniors housing in Charlottetown

A contract to build a new 44-unit seniors housing complex on Norwood Road in Charlottetown has been awarded to P.E.I.-owned Ellis and Birt Limited.

The units are scheduled to open next April.

"I am very excited about this new project that will increase the supply of affordable housing for Island seniors and help those waiting for housing in the Charlottetown area," Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy said in a written release Monday.

"Housing is a priority for government, and this development is one of many initiatives underway to improve social housing options in the province."

The new seniors complex will have one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as at least six accessible units. The building will include parking, laundry, heat, a common area for activities and will be located on the bus line to ensure easy access to public transit.

The project is part of $5.2 million in federal funding received through the Investment in Affordable Housing Bilateral Agreement for new seniors units in areas of most need.

'Victory for seniors'

"The Government of Canada is pleased to be a part of this victory for seniors in Charlottetown. With the construction of 44 units soon underway, more seniors will be offered the peace of mind that a safe home provides," said Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

In this year's provincial budget, P.E.I. announced it would spend $17 million on affordable housing, creating 1,000 new units — 275 of them this year.

There are about 1,000 seniors and families on the province's waiting list for affordable housing. Vacancy rates across P.E.I. are at record lows, with Charlottetown's vacancy rate at less than one per cent and Summerside's at 2.5 per cent.

In addition to this project, the province is creating a provincial housing action plan with a team of housing experts and a housing supply task force, the release said.

More P.E.I. news