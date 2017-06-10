Charlottetown is celebrating 162 years as a city this weekend and wants the public to join in the festivities.

The weekend activities include a gardening workshop, a seniors' social as well as the Natal Day parade.

A skateboard and BMX competition will get underway at 11 a.m. at the Victoria Park Skateboard park. It's set to wrap up around 4 p.m.

A skateboard and BMX competition are part of the birthday celebrations.

The Cultural Pavilion at Victoria Park will be unveiled Saturday night with live music from Lady Soul featuring Kelley Mooney. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Victoria Park will also be hosting "Afternoon Fun in the Park."

The event will feature musical entertainment, children's rides and a birthday cake.