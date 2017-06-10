Charlottetown is celebrating 162 years as a city this weekend and wants the public to join in the festivities.
The weekend activities include a gardening workshop, a seniors' social as well as the Natal Day parade.
A skateboard and BMX competition will get underway at 11 a.m. at the Victoria Park Skateboard park. It's set to wrap up around 4 p.m.
The Cultural Pavilion at Victoria Park will be unveiled Saturday night with live music from Lady Soul featuring Kelley Mooney. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Sunday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Victoria Park will also be hosting "Afternoon Fun in the Park."
The event will feature musical entertainment, children's rides and a birthday cake.
