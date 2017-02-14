People in the Queen Street area of Charlottetown will have a new place to buy groceries in their neighbourhood as early as Thursday — Murphy's Pharmacies is opening a new pharmacy, food market and health centre.

The location is that of the former Queen Street Co-op that closed in 2015. Murphy's Pharmacies purchased the space shortly after for this purpose.

In a written release, Murphy's said the location will have a pharmacy, medical centre and food market that will include produce, frozen goods, baked goods and a Receiver coffee bar among other things.

Medical clinic

Some doctors and staff including a nurse practitioner and mental health counselors, diabetes nurse educators and dietitians will be moving from the Parkdale Medical Centre to this new location in early March, the release says.

The food market will have produce, bakery items, meat, and frozen goods among other things. (Submitted by Murphy's Pharmacies)

Dr. Randy MacKinnon, Dr. Paul Corney and Dr. George Carruthers will make the move to Queen Street.

Good feedback

The business has already has received positive feedback from people in the neighbourhood, the release said.

"We have heard from many residents that are thrilled to have an expanded Murphy's Pharmacies location within walking distance of their homes," said Ryan Murphy, the president of Murphy's Pharmacies.

Murphy's hopes to open the Queen Street location Thursday, but given the forecast of another snowstorm, they said they'd keep customers updated via social media.