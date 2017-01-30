The City of Charlottetown has lowered its flags Monday in memory of the victims of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday that left six people dead.

Two men have been arrested in connection with shooting, which also left eight people injured.

"Charlottetown stands in solidarity with our Muslim-Canadian friends and we, like many around the world, condemn this horrific attack," said Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee in a news release.

Premier adds condolences

On Twitter Monday morning, P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan also expressed his condolences.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and families of the deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City," said MacLauchlan.

The flag has also been lowered at Charlottetown Airport.